Narrandera's Zac Williams will miss the entire 2023 AFL season after rupturing his anterior crucial ligament at Carlton training last Friday.
Carlton's Head of Football Brad Lloyd spoke to Carlton Media about the injury with him confirming that Williams would undergo surgery this week before commencing his rehabilitation.
"These incidents are so unfortunate and we are all feeling for Zac, he could not have done any more this pre-season to get himself ready for the year," Lloyd said.
"He will undergo surgery to repair his ACL and from there, we will put a rehabilitation program in place for him over the next 12 months."
"He has had more than his fair share of bad luck with injury Zac but in that time he has built up a lot of resilience, which he will no doubt tap into, as we all support him on his road to recovery from here."
It is a major setback for the 28-year-old with him only playing nine games for the Blues last season.
