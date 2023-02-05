The Daily Advertiser

Narrandera's Zac Williams has been ruled out of Carlton's 2023 season after rupturing his anterior crucial ligament at training

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 5 2023 - 4:30pm
Zac Williams will miss the 2023 AFL season. Picture from Carlton Media

Narrandera's Zac Williams will miss the entire 2023 AFL season after rupturing his anterior crucial ligament at Carlton training last Friday.

