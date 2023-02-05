Both Wallabies coach Eddie Jones and his Brumbies compatriot Stephen Larkham were impressed with the turnout at Exies Oval on Saturday evening.
For the returning Wallabies coach, it was a chance to see a commitment that was put in place at the end of his tenure at the Brumbies near on 20 years ago.
"I was just saying that when I finished at the Brumbies one of the things the Brumbies made a commitment to was to develop rugby in Southern NSW and today is a good indication that they have kept that promise," Jones said.
"Plenty of interest and a good roll up so hopefully the two teams can put on a good spectacle."
READ MORE
Larkham was also complementary of the crowd and the facility as a whole after their five-point win over the Waratahs.
"We knew there were a few tickets sold before the game and knew there would be some walk ups," he said.
"We have had really good weather and it hasn't been too hot which we were worried about before we came out here. The set-up of the ground here with the seats on the other side, it is a really good spot to watch rugby at."
The trial at Exies Oval was also a chance for the returning Wallabies coach to cast his eye over the next generation of Australian rugby.
"Young guys have to put up their hand, that is the whole thing," Jones said. "It isn't up to me to determine who is going to play well it is up to the player."
Jones will not only be taking charge of the Australian Men's National Team but also oversee the direction of the Wallaroos.
"My job is to oversee it and make sure the coaches are heading in the right direction," he said. "Make sure they are following good values and good principles and that will involve regular meetings and helping to keep fuelling the growth of women's rugby."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.