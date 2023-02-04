A passenger train sped through a Riverina worksite 60km/h over the allowed speed limit due to training failures, an investigation has revealed.
The NSW Trains XPT passenger train journeying from Albury to Sydney travelled through a worksite at Harefield, 20km north of Wagga, at approximately 100km/h in June 2021.
An investigation from the Office of Transport Safety Investigations (OTSI) found the train should have slowed to 40km/h but failed to do so due to miscommunication under a then newly implemented system.
"The rollout of this new system was not targeted to the appropriate level of competence of the trainees," OTSI chief investigator Natalie Pelham said.
The on-site protection officer, who implements safety procedures to protect rail and track workers, failed to flag any conditions affecting the network prior to the train being cleared to pass through the worksite.
The communication is a safeworking requirement under the operator's network rules.
"The protection officer involved in this incident was not trained or competent in the rules and procedures for track occupancy authority when they were briefed on the new digital system," Dr Pelham said.
No injuries or damage resulted from the incident.
In response to the 2021 incident, the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC), which operates the network, has developed a new training structure.
The new digital system training includes specific relevance to a protection officer competency level.
The initial training for the safety system was delivered to the protection officer involved while they were at a PO1 level, the base level certification in the role.
"As a PO moves through the grades, they are able to implement more complex methods of protection," the reported stated.
"The PO may not have absorbed the content of the training because they did not possess the technical competency at the time of delivery."
Dr Pelham said the recently published investigation had highlighted the importance of supporting newly introduced technologies with appropriate training.
"Training that includes competency assessments, content tailored for the workers and their required application of the technology in their work and the practical use of the technology under different scenarios," she said.
"We believe the action taken to address the structure of this training will address that aspect of the safety issue."
The ARTC's commitment to addressing the safety concerns raised by the 2021 incident and to training workers in critical safety processes under developing digital systems will be continually monitored by OTSI.
Temporary speed restrictions are imposed on areas under repair like Harefield to protect the worksite from trains entering the area.
The investigation was performed on behalf of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, who look into accidents in aviation, marine and rail transport.
