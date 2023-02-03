THERE was good news for the Doug Gorrel team on Friday as two of his horses were welcomed back home at his stables.
Last-start Wagga winner Amen Brother and Sir Savaluca were given the green light to head home after spending the night at Charles Sturt University's veterinary clinic.
The pair, along with Tinge Of Ginge, were the survivors from Thursday's horrific motor accident on the Olympic Highway, which claimed the life of stablemate Dantain's Magic.
Gorrel, who remains in hospital on Friday with a fractured knee, was thrilled to see Amen Brother and Sir Savaluca on the mend.
"Two of the champs have come back home to the stables," Gorrel said.
"They are both on the mend. Amazing."
Gorrel's apprentice jockey, Molly Bourke, escaped injury from the crash and showed her resilience by riding at Canberra on Friday.
Tinge Of Ginge remains at CSU but the stable hopes the three-year-old filly will be released in the coming days.
