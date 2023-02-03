The Daily Advertiser

Amen Brother and Sir Savaluca welcomed home to the Doug Gorrel stable after motor accident

By Matt Malone
Updated February 3 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 7:30pm
A bruised and battered Amen Brother returned home to Doug Gorrel's stables at Wagga on Friday after surviving Thursday's horror motor accident. Picture supplied

THERE was good news for the Doug Gorrel team on Friday as two of his horses were welcomed back home at his stables.

