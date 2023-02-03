The Daily Advertiser

Interpreters integral to refugee communities says Multicultural Council of Wagga Wagga

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
February 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multicultural Council of Wagga Wagga administrative worker Shelan Khodedah and volunteer Jilan Al Omar hope to become accredited translators to better help their community. Picture by Madeline Begley

A new scheme aimed at bolstering the state's interpreting and translating ranks will have a big effect on migrant and refugee communities in regional Australia, advocates say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.