A new scheme aimed at bolstering the state's interpreting and translating ranks will have a big effect on migrant and refugee communities in regional Australia, advocates say.
The NSW Government has appointed a new specialist careers adviser tasked with showing the employment opportunities available to the state's multi-lingual young people, with hopes of funnelling more people into interpreting and translating.
Multicultural Council Wagga chief executive Belinda Crain said the scheme will help young migrants gain employment whilst also helping communities - such as Wagga's Yazidi community or Albury's Bhutanese community - settle in the regions.
"Especially for meeting the needs of our new and emerging community groups, because what we find is when a group is settled here ... there is no language support on the ground because people hadn't been here before," she said.
In other news
Currently many interpreting services in Wagga are done by phone and the translation of documents has to be sent to Sydney, so training local young people is a must for towns that have burgeoning multicultural communities, she said.
Shelan Khodedah came to Australia in 2016 from Iraq, and it was her experiences with interpreters, who weren't accustomed to her language, that made her want to pursue it as a career.
"We couldn't understand anything from them ... [we had to] use a translator app," she said.
Once people become nationally accredited they can get work in the courts or in medical settings, opening up many employment opportunities.
But trying to gain the qualifications through TAFE or other institutions can be an expensive endeavour, so these scholarships can be a godsend for young people.
Jilan Al Omar, 25, volunteers at the Multicultural council and often helps out with interpreting for other Yazidis.
"When I first came to Australia, we didn't know anything about English, it was very hard for us," she said.
"So, when I learned English I decided to help my community."
Both Jilan and Shelan will try to get into the scheme and one day become full-time translators.
Ms Crain said this program is a good way of drawing on people's existing skills and will help people settling in Australia to get work.
"The majority of people I know that are settling as refugees want meaningful employment and pathways to gain that, and this is another pathway," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.