Just 10 donors contributed almost 77 per cent of all political donations in the 2022 federal election year, figures have revealed.
CSU political science professor Dominic O'Sullivan described the Australian Electoral Commission figures as "disturbing".
"Because it points to some people having undue influence," Mr O'Sullivan said.
"The only way around that is very low caps but election campaigns are very expensive to run,"
According to the Wagga-based professor, the choice to fix the issue is between a shift to funding election campaigns through state money or modifying the current system.
"State funding is going to be a difficult sell to electorates because they'll see it as political parties using public money to serve their own interests," Mr O'Sullivan said.
There is no cap on the amount individuals can donate to federal political parties.
Any pressure for change must come from voters, Mr O'Sullivan said, because influential donors and major parties who rely on their money are unlikely to lead the argument.
The heavily skewed numbers are in large part due to the year's biggest donor: Mineralogy.
The Clive Palmer-owned mining company donated over $117 million in 2021-22, with the next nearest donor being the Climate 200 group which donated nearly $8 million to help elect several 'teal' independents.
The Centre for Public Integrity chair Anthony Whealy said the growth of record high spending by a handful of donors was "putting our democracy at risk".
Riverina MP Michael McCormack was less concerned about the recently released figures and said they needed to be put into context.
According to the former deputy prime minister, if excluding the $117.1 million "statistical anomaly" donation from Clive Palmer's mining company, the spread of donors are similar to recent election years.
"With the next highest donor contributing $7.8 million, the amount of donations and the spread of donors, are similar to other recent election years," Mr McCormack said.
The $439.4 million spent on political campaigns in 2021-22 is, according to The Centre for Public Integrity, arguably the largest on record because while 2018-19 topped it, the year included two state elections.
"I appreciate transparency is important and whilst there is always room for improvement on how things are done," Mr McCormack said.
"We must tread carefully when undertaking any reform to any existing systems, including political donations, to avoid any unintended consequences."
According to the AEC Transparency Register, Mr McCormack did not receive any donations or gifts last year exceeding the 2022 disclosure threshold of $14,500.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
