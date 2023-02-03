HARRY Cunningham enjoyed every minute of his return to Maher Oval on Friday night.
Cunningham returned to where it all began as he took up an invitation from Turvey Park coach Mick Mazzocchi to take the Bulldogs for a training session on Friday.
It was part of a big night for the club, as Turvey Park opened their AFL Southern NSW Women's season straight afterwards with a clash against old foe Wagga Tigers.
It was Cunningham's first visit back to Turvey Park in a few years, with the Sydney Swans defender happy to be back.
"I haven't been back in a while actually," Cunningham said.
"(My brothers) Tyler and Jesse were playing at Marrar there for a while, but Tyler's been back the last couple of years so him and Zoc, the coach, have asked me to come along once or twice before but the timing hasn't been right.
"I'm lucky enough to be back this weekend and Tyler and Zoc gave me a call to see if I could come and have a run with the boys so I'll have a run around for an hour.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"It's always good to get back. I've obviously got great memories of playing at Turvey. Being able to play with Tyler a lot of the time there as well.
"I've got great memories of playing juniors and seniors there and what I was able to do at Turvey, particularly at senior level, playing at a younger age, it definitely helped me get to where I am today so I'm always grateful to Turvey."
Cunningham hoped giving the young Turvey Park list an insight into AFL standards would be beneficial for their development.
"I won't do anything too complicated, I'll give them a little bit of an insight into what the training and drills are like at AFL level and hopefully they enjoy it and get something out of it," he said.
"I had a good chat to Zoc last week about his first couple of years as coach and what he wants to do going forward with Turvey and it sounds like they've got a good young bunch of players that are ready to get better and play good footy.
"I'm always happy to help out and it sounds like he's running a good ship there at the moment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.