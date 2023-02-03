The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Harry Cunningham to focus on enjoyment as he looks to bounce back from injury-plagued AFL season

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 3 2023 - 8:27pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A happy Harry Cunningham at Turvey Park training at Maher Oval on Friday night. Picture by Les Smith

SYDNEY Swans star Harry Cunningham has a new lease on life as he prepares to tackle the upcoming season with a strong focus on enjoyment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.