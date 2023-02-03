SYDNEY Swans star Harry Cunningham has a new lease on life as he prepares to tackle the upcoming season with a strong focus on enjoyment.
Cunningham returned home to Wagga on Friday, where he took up an invitation from his former club to take Turvey Park for senior training at Maher Oval.
It comes as the 29-year-old puts a frustrating 2022 season behind him, where injuries plagued his season and forced him to watch Sydney's charge to the AFL grand final from the sidelines.
Cunningham admits last season caused him to 'tense up' at times and he has made a conscious decision to enjoy his football more this year.
"Obviously I'll try to stay injury free as best as possible. Continue to work hard, that's one thing I've always been mindful of and is at the forefront of my game, I guess, and how I go about it. I've always been a hard worker and I'll continue to do that," Cunningham said on Friday.
"I think I'm just approaching this year with a bit more enjoyment, a bit more freedom. I reckon I tensed up a little bit last year.
"In my eyes, I think I've got the best job in the world so I'm trying to treat it like that. Enjoy it, enjoy the hard work because it is bloody good and I reckon there would be plenty of people who would want my job so I'm going in with that attitude and having plenty of fun with it.
"I'll continue to work hard and I think that's when I'll get my freedom, when I enjoy it.
"Then it's also the excitement of we've got a bloody good team and I want to be in that 22 because we were playing a good brand of footy last year and we want to continue that into this year and be part of that to continue to take this club forward."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Cunningham has been injury free so far throughout the pre-season so he's giving himself every chance to build on his 161-game AFL career this year.
"I'm all good. I've had a good run at it. Hopefully it stays that way," he said.
"I've been able to get a solid base in and pretty much do all the training. It's good fun, it's enjoyable. I love working hard with the team we've got and the coaches and the club.
"We've got the new facility as well, which is world class so it's pretty refreshing to be able to go in there after 12 years of not having world class facilities. It's pretty unreal to have what we've got there at the moment. Although it doesn't mean the work stops unfortunately."
Cunningham has spent time in all parts of the Swans team throughout his 11-year career but has found himself at home in defence in recent seasons.
It is again in the Swans' backline that Cunningham hopes to find himself this year.
"I think you've got to be pretty flexible. You've got to be able to play both sides of the footy. I'll continue to work on that, play that position," he said.
"We've got a pretty solid list the last couple of years so you've got to be able to play your best every week if you want to get a game. I'll continue to hopefully play two sides of the ball and hopefully work from there."
With a young list and on the back of an impressive 2022 campaign, Sydney are expected to again fight it out at the business end of the season this year.
Cunningham said he is looking forward to what lies ahead.
"I can't believe how quick (pre-season has) gone. We're already a month in. They never getting any easier," he said.
"Obviously the team is working really hard, we've had a look at areas for improvement, or our RFIs, we've worked hard to tweak a few things and get going again because AFL is a bloody hard game so you've got to be able to improve every year to get where you want to be."
