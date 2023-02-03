A DECISION on whether the Riverina League grand final returns to a Sunday will be handed to clubs later this month.
Riverina League clubs are set to vote on a potential return to a Sunday grand final at the AFL Riverina annual general meeting later this month.
With the 2023 draw almost finalised, Riverina League clubs will now get the final say whether the grand final remains on a Saturday, or returns to the traditional Sunday timeslot.
The vote comes on the back of concerning gate figures for the Riverina League grand finals in recent times, which slumped to it's lowest crowd number in 16 years for the last decider back in September.
A shift back to Sunday will cause a clash with the Group Nine grand final, while remaining on a Saturday will then see the big day go up against the hugely popular Ag Rages at Murrumbidgee Turf Club again.
Southern NSW AFL community football and competition manager Joel Robinson said that AFL Riverina was happy to leave the decision to clubs.
"At the delegates meeting (at the AGM) we'll put it to clubs to look at and get a vote on that," Robinson said.
"Obviously the low gate at the RFL grand final this year has to be considered and potential changes have to be made but there are pros and cons for each day."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Riverina League grand final moved to a Saturday in 2017 but AFL Riverina are open to a move back to Sunday.
"The Sunday grand final works well and avoids a clash with the Ag Races," Robinson said.
AFL Riverina also explored the possibility of a two-week gap between the Riverina and Farrer League grand finals.
It was in a bid to avoid clashes with Ag Races and neighbouring league grand finals but it was decided it would not work.
"We've moved on from that because there was going to be a clash between the Farrer League grand final and the major semi-final of the RFL and that's not in the best interest of AFL Riverina," Robinson said.
The complete draw for the Riverina and Farrer Leagues, aside from the grand final date, will be released to clubs in coming days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.