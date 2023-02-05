Embrace and love the body that you have

In this day of click-bait, The Daily Mail headed its Australian of the Year story for Britons with: "Outrage as Mike Carlton says Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt is just someone who 'makes a buck out of saying it's OK to be a bit fat'."
Carlton is rude, and he deliberately missed the point. Brumfitt's message is a very positive one. But even though I'm much more refined than Carlton, my click-bait heading would have been: "Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt has revealed how she regularly walks around naked."
I read this sentence out aloud at home. Gosh! Brumfitt has her work cut out to get her message across to Australian women.
More seriously, Brumfitt's message is "embrace the body you have, love the body you have". A quick internet search reveals the reality of this body issue. "Real women reveal common fears of being first time naked with your partner," The Health Site heads one item, in relation to middle-aged women's anxieties.
At the other end of the scale, anorexia is a killer. Sharna Bremner, the founder and director of End Rape on Campus Australia, said: "Eating disorders are the third most common illness among young women in Australia and have the highest mortality rate of all psychiatric disorders."
And indeed I can tell personally of a very serious case where a lovely young lady began to think that she was fat. She spent ages in hospital where her case was described as "an eating disorder". Sadly, many have died from anorexia.
Maybe Brumfitt is the right person for the times. In her acceptance speech she said: "Body shaming is a universal problem and we have been bullied and shamed into thinking our bodies are the problem ... and it's working, because 70 per cent of Australian school children consider body image to be their number one concern.
"We now know that young people with poor body image are 24 times more likely to be depressed and suffer from anxiety ... There is so much despair in this nation for children and adults when it comes to what we think and how we feel about our bodies."
During a home slide-show session one night, one of the pictures showed me at about age 18 foolishly pretending to climb up the Bread Knife in the Warrumbungle Mountains. Peals of laughter rang out from my kids.
"Look at how skinny Dad used to be!" came the call. I took a second look in the mirror that night.
It's much worse for females. Girls and women have to cope with the bombardment of images from the Internet. Elizabeth Hurley posing in a bikini at 56, "not a fan of excess plastic surgery". Excess?
Christie Brinkley, appearing in revealing outfits at 68, has "used ultherapy in terms of procedures to improve the appearance of her face". This is allegedly a non-invasive technique for skin-tightening and lifting that strengthens the skin on the neck.
As New Beauty magazine advises: "Thin and wrinkly lips can make the entire face appear aged."
Easy, if you have the money, and servants to do the cleaning and washing up. These false images create unnecessary anxiety, which makes Brumfitt's message so vital.
Brumfitt is not saying it's OK to be a slob. Her speech went on: "This issue is not simply about weight or size, it's about the way that we feel about all of ourselves - our skin colour, our height, our age, our gender, our unique selves - and it's learning to move, nourish, respect and enjoy our bodies because you can't look after something you don't love."
During my time as school principal I met hundreds of mums. Most were naturally beautiful people, in manner as well as appearance. These women in particular will cherish the message Brumfitt brings.
And nudity? Talking of her daughter, Brumfitt says: "I believe that every little girl should grow up seeing her mother naked on a regular basis." She believes every girl should understand the female body, and the way it changes throughout the course of a woman's life.
Carry Brumfitt's message home. Reassure your mum, your wife, your daughter that they look naturally beautiful, just the way they are.
