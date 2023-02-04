Return of Silver Circle series is music to Wagga audiences' ears

The ever-popular Silver Circle series of daytime concerts are back.
And in 2023, people will have the option of a morning show at 11am or an early evening 6pm timeslot for most performances.
Founding member of the internationally famous group The Seekers, Keith Potger will perform timeless favourites from the band, as well as a touch of Nashville, some beautiful original ballads from his three solo CDs and hits from the '60s to the '80s.
Potger unfailingly delivers up-beat, heart-warming shows that leave audiences reliving their fondest memories while sharing the joy of new beginnings that are the hallmarks of his solo concerts.
This will be the first of three Silver Circle shows on offer at the Civic Theatre this year.
All 11am shows include complimentary morning tea.
The demand for daytime shows is always high and this first concert featuring Australia's music royalty will be popular so get your tickets early.
Keith Potger - Songs the make you smile - Stories that make you laugh
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 | 11am & 6pm
Complimentary morning tea before the 11am show
Tickets: $25 each
This is just the beginning of the daytime entertainment available at the theatre this year. The remaining 2023 Silver Circle shows include:
Silver Circle Singalong, starring Wagga's own Meredith Adams, Peter J Casey and Jamie Way. Celebrating the highlights from the Civic Theatre stage over the past 60 years. Show Wednesday, June 28, 11am
Jonathon Welch, award-winning singer and conductor of the legendary Choir of Hard Knocks, plays homage to the best-loved songs From Stage to Screen. Shows on Wednesday, September 6, 11am & 6pm
Discounted tickets are available for those of you who would like to plan your year of entertainment and come along to all three shows. You will pay only $22 for each ticket.
Find out more and book tickets at www.civictheatre.com.au or contact the box office from 10am-4pm Monday to Friday on 6926 9688.
