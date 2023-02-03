The Daily Advertiser

Through the pages of Wagga Wagga's past

February 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chef Bill Taylor and another preparing plum pudding at the Wagga Leagues Club in December 1968. Picture from CSU Regional Archives, Lennon Collection (RW5 1574.416)

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.