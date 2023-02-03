Through the pages of Wagga Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Premier Bob Carr announced a grant of $385,000 to create a new regional museum incorporating the existing museums at Willans Hill and the historic council chambers in Baylis Street.
Member for Riverina Noel Hicks announced that he would retire from federal politics at the next election.
The last of a series of meetings aimed at gauging public opinion of retirement village legislation was held in Wagga.
President Peter Sumpter said that the Wagga Ratepayers and Citizens Association was calling for Wagga City councillor numbers to be reduced from 15 to 11, a move which would save $40,000 annually.
The second auction of prime residential properties by the troubled Greater Murray Health Service will be held next week with seven properties to be auctioned by Hore & Davies Real Estate.
Council is considering an expansion of the Livestock Marketing Centre to cope with an increasing number of cattle sold at the facility.
Wagga Christian College, primary department, opened its doors for the first time.
Wagga police evicted and, in some cases, handcuffed up to 20 people after a full-scale brawl erupted at the Wagga pool.
Wagga couple Jim and Ros Roworth have each taken up new principal roles at local schools, Jim at Wagga Public and Ros at Collingullie Public School.
Managing director of the Daily Advertiser, Graham Gorrel, congratulated advertising representative Bill Evans on joining the company's 25 years' service club.
Owners of the Uranquinty General Store, Charlie and Connie Trenchard, have announced plans for a $600,000 service station and convenience store adjacent to their existing store.
Roy "Smacker" Smith, who began as a messenger boy in 1944, has retired from Wagga car dealers Thomas Bros, after 47 years of employment with the family.
Lake Albert, where near cyclonic winds cut a half mile swathe, was one of the worst areas affected by winds which flattened trees, pummelled powerlines, ripped roofs off buildings and killed hundreds of birds.
A firebug is believed responsible for a fire which severely damaged a four-classroom wing at St Michael's Regional High School causing $40,000 worth of damage.
The tuberculosis mobile X-ray unit will be in Wagga during March and April. X-rays are compulsory for people over 21 who have not had an X-ray in the past 12 months.
The Riverina College of Advanced Education is seeking accommodation for 350 students arriving soon for courses.
A 23-year-old youth was committed for sentence after pleading guilty to an armed robbery using a semi-flick knife, of chemist, Mr Hamill, at Hamills Pharmacy.
The Riedell bacon factory clearing sale conducted by Mr RJ Davies attracted buyers from Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Albury.
Arthur Summons has been reappointed as coach of the Country I team by the Country Rugby League management committee.
Thirty-four secretarial trainees with the Commonwealth Public Service took their oath of allegiance administered by Public Service Inspector, Mr TG Jones, at the Wagga Technical College.
Wagga Agricultural College deputy principal, Dr Ray Storrier, said that 80 new students were expected to enrol at the college this year, with nearly 25 per cent of these expected to be girls.
The price of mutton and lamb at Wagga saleyards has increased to a record of $24, a probable record and well above peak figures in the early 1960s.
Annette Oliver of Wagga and Peter Commens of Bethungra are representing Riverina Rural Youth in the NSW finals of the ABC Public Speaking Competition.
Commanding officer of Kapooka, Colonel PJ Norton presented badges of office to Mount Austin High School prefects.
Regular religious instruction in Wagga's three State High Schools will be replaced this year with two-hour seminars conducted each term on an inter-church basis.
Wagga High School farm has a new addition - a litter of 11 piglets.
