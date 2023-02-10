Renovation ready in a great location

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
If you are looking for the perfect family home in a sought-after location, look no further.
This beautiful four-bedroom home located in the Lakeside area of Lake Albert is just what you have been searching for.
The brick home is well-maintained but ready for a renovation to create a new lease of life and make it the ideal home for the new owners.
"With some TLC, you can turn this house into the perfect home for you and your family," selling agent Brandon Sanbrook said.
Each of the four bedrooms are spacious and feature built-in wardrobes, providing ample storage space for all of your belongings.
The main bedroom offers the added convenience of an ensuite, perfect for those who value privacy and comfort.
The L-shaped living area is the perfect space for entertaining and relaxation with a beautiful bay window, and fresh carpet and vinyl flooring.
It offers a new slow-combustion woodfire to create ambience and warmth during winter while the gas wall furnace offers convenient and fast heating.
The kitchen boasts the potential to be a chef's dream, with gas stove top cooking, a dishwasher, and plenty of storage and counter space.
"You will love preparing meals for your family and friends in this excellent-condition kitchen," Brandon said.
The main bathroom offers separate bath and shower options, providing the ultimate in relaxation and convenience.
This home is in an ideal location, with close proximity to the Wagga Country Club Golf Course, Boat Club, Lake Albert Primary School, and Mater Dei Catholic College.
"You and your family will love the convenience of this location, with everything you need within walking distance," Brandon said.
"Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own your own piece of paradise.
"This family home is exactly what you have been searching for."
Call now to arrange your private inspection and take the first step in making this house your dream home.
With its spacious bedrooms, a kitchen in excellent condition, and set in an ideal location, this home has everything you need to create the perfect family lifestyle.
