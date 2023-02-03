Despite working in a lingerie store, and speaking to customers on a regular basis about their breasts, Chez Disljenkovic had not had a check up until she got a call from Breast Screen NSW.
Now, she's part of the campaign to get as many women to book in for their first breast screen as possible.
"I was really surprised, I had been told by customers they'd upgraded the machine and it was a lot better now," she said.
"I'm with women all day and I have so many breast cancer stories... and here I was putting off a breast screen."
There are about 2100 women in Wagga eligible for a breast screen but are yet to book an appointment, according to Breast Screen NSW.
Another 1400 women are overdue for their next check-up.
"For women aged 50-74, a mammogram is the most effective way of finding breast cancer early - when it's so small it can't be seen or felt," Breast Screen NSW director Veronica Scriven said.
"When breast cancer is detected early, most women will recover quickly and get back to normal life."
Healthcare worker Jill Reyment missed her first check up opportunity when she turned 50 in the midst of the pandemic. Last year, she finally booked in.
"When someone does get sick or does need extra care, it is something that does affect the whole family," she said.
"So I thought 'let's just do the right thing' and put my own mind at ease too."
Across the state, one in seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. More than 75 per cent of those will be women aged over 50.
Narrandera resident and Breast Screen Advisory Committee Chair Gayle Murphy has had eleven breast screens since she turned 50, and said each checkup every two years has put her mind at rest.
"I think that means that I don't remember many of them so it can't hurt as much as people say," she said.
"The people you are dealing with are so lovely, so caring, they make it very comfortable for you, so that small amount of time is worth it."
Ms Disljenkovic used her positive experience at the Wagga Breast Screen clinic to encourage customers, friends and relatives to book in for their overdue screens.
"There's a little bit of discomfort but it's got to do it's job, and I was out the door in ten minutes," she said.
To book, call 13 20 50 or visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
