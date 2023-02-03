The Daily Advertiser

Breast Screen NSW calling for women to book in for their first breast screen

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated February 6 2023 - 11:01am, first published February 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satin Touch Lingerie's Chez Disljenkovic finally received her first breast screen in 20 years, and wants more women to book in. Picture by Les Smith

Despite working in a lingerie store, and speaking to customers on a regular basis about their breasts, Chez Disljenkovic had not had a check up until she got a call from Breast Screen NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.