The Daily Advertiser

Talented Wagga three-year-old Supido Beauty set for first crack at a Highway Handicap

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supido Beauty will head to Randwick on Saturday for her first crack at a Highway Handicap.

WAGGA trainer Darrell Burnet will use Saturday's Highway Handicap to help him decide on a Country Championships campaign for exciting filly Supido Beauty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.