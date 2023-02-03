WAGGA trainer Darrell Burnet will use Saturday's Highway Handicap to help him decide on a Country Championships campaign for exciting filly Supido Beauty.
The three-year-old is on the third line of betting at $7.50 for the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m) at Randwick.
It will have been a month between runs for Burnet's filly after arriving just in time to score at Wagga on January 5.
She's had a jump out win in the meantime to keep her ticking over with Chad Schofield to take the ride on Saturday from barrier five.
Supido Beauty is a winner of three of her four race starts and Burnet is looking forward to seeing how she measures up in her first crack at Highway company.
"I think she's going well," Burnet said.
"To win three from three in the country and your only defeat is around Moonee Valley running almost a track record, she's got some ability.
"But in saying that, it's a very good Highway. Normally you can get into a Class Three Highway with a rating of 62, 63 but I think the cut off (on Saturday) is 68.
"It's the perfect lead up (Country Championships) run for a lot of horses. It's proven if you do run well in this Highway, you are going to be up to it so we'll evaluate after 2 o'clock (Saturday)."
Burnet described Saturday's race as a 'fork in the road' for Supido Beauty.
He is open to testing Supido Beauty in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Albury February 25, but won't simply run her for the sake of it.
"Country Championships are great, there's a lot of hype around it, but Highways are worth very much similar prizemoney," he said.
"We'll find out more (on Saturday). She's a three-year-old filly having her fifth start and is still untapped. She's won three, albeit the opposition's never been brilliant but she's always won with a bit in hand, which is why I say she's sort of untapped.
"We've got three options after this Highway. The paddock, because she's a three-year-old filly and she's been in a while. There's a 1400m Highway in two weeks time. If she runs well without doing anything special, we'll probably go to the Highway, because it will be easier than the Country Champs. Or she comes out and runs very well and above expectations then we'll probably push on to the Championships.
"It's probably a fork in the road run."
There is a couple of factors that have put doubt in Burnet's mind surrounding a Country Championships tilt.
"Hypothetically, she still does a lot wrong, she's still a bit green, I'd be more inclined to tip her out," he said.
"You think, Another One won his heat as a three-year-old, he only just got there and beat Bautista, who was a class two horse. He's come back 12 months later and he dominated and won the final. It's a hard thing to do (win as a three-year-old).
"As a three-year-old, they get no weight allowance in the Country Championships. It's set weights so you're giving a horse like Rocket Tiger weight. We're not, because we're a filly we get two kilos off but hypothetically if you met him in handicap conditions, he gives us so many more kilos.
"That's why we're going Saturday, see what happens, see the run, see Chad's thoughts. She might meet that higher quality opposition and it bring her undone again, or she might have come on from her last run and step up.
"She had a jump out last week, Danny Beasley rode her, she won that fairly easily and Danny was full of praise for her but we went to Moonee Valley pretty confident that day and the wheels fell off so we'll just see what happens."
Regardless of which direction she heads after Saturday, Burnet is confident a step up to 1400m in the future will be ideal.
"It's 1200 (on Saturday), which will suit her but I think she's really going to excel at the 1400," he said.
"Pretty much all we've learnt from her two runs this time in on good tracks, where she's obviously been up in grade as to last prep, is she really isn't a 1000 metre horse.
"So I just hope (on Saturday) she can get in a comfortable position. I think that will be in the second half of the field, travel well and hit the line and if she does that, Ill be happy."
