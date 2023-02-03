The Daily Advertiser

Native birds, fish and frogs thriving following Murrumbidgee River floods

Updated February 3 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
Department of environment and planning staff member wading through wetlands in the lower Murrumbidgee River. Picture supploied

The Murrumbidgee River has had no mass fish kill events following months-long flooding that saw communities on it's banks inundated.

