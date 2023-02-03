Letters: Far more detail is needed on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Regarding your very informative editorial on January 30 ("Voice too important for games"), you have left out a little bit of information. Are we going to adopt Professor Tom Calma's model for the voice? Or Lydia Thorpe's model?
Although some might think that is only a minor detail, the question should be answered before we vote.
Maybe we do need a bit more detail before reconciliation is pushed back years.
"Trust me I'm a politician" is like speeding. Yeah nah.
If the Prime Minister is able at short notice to travel to Alice Springs and in the space of just a few hours solve a complex major crisis that has been decades in the making, he must be a superhero and probably didn't need a plane to get there.
It might seem that he's already been everywhere around both the country and the rest of the globe since coming to power, but if he's wondering where to go next perhaps he should take a look at some of the stories featured on our national broadcaster's news website in the last three weeks:
Over to you Super-Albo, but please don't tell us that The Voice will solve these problems.
The intervention into the fossil fuel industry by the federal government has certainly caused a great show of loud dissatisfaction from some leaders within the industry. It appears to me that the intervention by the federal government is both fair and necessary . It provides the Australian public with at least some limited measure of sensible protection against ever increasing energy prices being charged by some fossil fuel corporations that surely cannot always expect to have everything going for them for all of the time.
David Littleproud's comments about Indigenous Australians needing more visits by MPs rather than a Voice to Parliament is an excellent example of what is wrong with the National Party's views on Indigenous Australians. They see them as children for whom things need to be done by those who know better.
They completely discount the history of successful programs for Aboriginal people, across Australia developed by themselves. These included legal services, land rights councils and medical services.
To discount the proposal for a Voice designed by Aborigines in consultation with individuals and communities across Australia is to denigrate the undeniable capacity of Aboriginals to develop and implement ideas and programs that work for their people.
