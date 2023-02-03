The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, February 4

February 4 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Far more detail is needed on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

MORE VOICE DETAILS NEEDED

Regarding your very informative editorial on January 30 ("Voice too important for games"), you have left out a little bit of information. Are we going to adopt Professor Tom Calma's model for the voice? Or Lydia Thorpe's model?

