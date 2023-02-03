Residents of a small cul-de-sac in central Wagga were disappointed when they came home on Monday afternoon to find the huge gumtrees that shaded their homes had been torn down.
The tenants of Gumtree Court on Docker street now say the authorities will have to do a serious rethink on the name of their small community.
Resident Tina Cassidy has lived at Gumtree Court for over a year and loved to sit and watch the birds come and go from the trees. She left for work on Monday and when she came home all that was left was two large stumps and remnants of a trunk.
Ms Cassidy said she's incredibly sad to see the old trees ripped out and without even a courtesy message from whomever did the chopping.
"Obviously it's called Gumtree Court for a reason ... it has no relevance anymore," she said.
"It seemed to be an old beautiful relic that had been there for a long time, it just seemed a shame to cut it to the ground."
By Thursday the stumps had been pulled and apart from some scattered earth, no evidence of their existence remained.
Gumtree Court is adjacent to the site of an impending construction of a five-storey office building and six-storey car park on the the corner of Morgan and Docker Streets.
Ms Cassidy would be angry if they had to make way for the new build, she said. And she's worried this might be the start of a disruptive construction period for her and her neighbours.
"It's just sad," she said. "It's that whole pave paradise to put up a parking lot'."
Fellow resident Priya Reji was shocked when workers started cutting the trees. Her husband contacted their real estate to find out what was going on but has yet to hear back.
"We had nice shade [before], they cut two trees ... [my son] was upset," she said. "It was a landmark I think."
A few other trees around the court have barriers around them and both Ms Cassidy and Mrs Reji hope they won't be cut down also.
The Daily Advertiser confirmed that the nearby construction site was the reason the trees were chopped down.
Director of the construction firm Damasa, Daniel Donnebus, said building close to the area would have undermined the root systems of the trees.
And arborists' reports made during the development application process also pointed out that significant lopping and pruning impacted the health of the tree, and it therefore needed to go.
Mr Donebus said it is "disappointing to us" that the message about their tree removal did not filter to the residents.
"The managing agents of Gumtree Court were notified before any work was done," he said.
"I'm sorry to hear if the message didn't get through.
"Through the process we've tried to be as open as possible about everything ... we certainly don't want disappointments that impact around what we hope to be a very positive thing for the area."
Mr Donebus said any removals are part of the detailed landscaping plan , which also commits the company to plant "more than 2000 plants" in place of removed trees in that area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.