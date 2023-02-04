A man who allegedly had a large amount of methamphetamine in his car when stopped by police on a Riverina highway will have his fate determined in Wagga District Court after he pleaded guilty to a number of drug-related charges.
Sydney man Rodney Demol, 57, faced Wagga Local Court via audio-visual link on Wednesday charged with multiple drug possession and supply offences, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and driving with an illicit drug in his system.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police said Demol provided his driver's licence and was submitted to an alcohol test, which returned a negative result.
Police said officers then conducted a roadside drug test and Demol returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
On questioning, Demol allegedly admitted to using the drug the day before.
While at the roadside, police asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle and Demol allegedly admitted there was, taking hold of a backpack and removing a WD40 aerosol container concealing a glass bottle with a liquid inside.
Testing later revealed the bottle contained 1,4-Butanediol.
Further searches allegedly revealed more than one kilogram of methamphetamine in the car, along with drug paraphernalia and an ice pipe.
Demol was placed under arrest and conveyed to Gundagai police station.
In court this week, Demol pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug less than or equal to a large commercial quantity, driving a vehicle while illicit drugs were in his system and possessing a prohibited drug.
All other charges were withdrawn.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd ordered Demol be remanded in custody and put the matter over to Wagga District Court on March 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.