The Daily Advertiser

Rodney Demol pleads guilty to carting hidden drug haul on major Riverina thoroughfare

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
February 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga courthouse. Picture from file

A man who allegedly had a large amount of methamphetamine in his car when stopped by police on a Riverina highway will have his fate determined in Wagga District Court after he pleaded guilty to a number of drug-related charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.