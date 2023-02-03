The Daily Advertiser

Fergus Inglis has made the switch from Narrandera to join his brother at Collingullie-Glenfield Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:00pm
After playing with the Eagles over the past two seasons, Fergus Inglis will join his brother Monty at Collingullie this season. Picture supplied

Collingullie-Glenfield Park has welcomed Fergus Inglis to the Demons for the upcoming Riverina League season.

