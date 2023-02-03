Collingullie-Glenfield Park has welcomed Fergus Inglis to the Demons for the upcoming Riverina League season.
Inglis, who has spent the past two seasons with Narrandera said that he was excited to be making the move to the Demons and link up with his brother Monty.
"Yeah I just wanted to go and have a game with my brother really," Inglis said.
"I think Nicko knew that he had a good chance of getting me across when Mont came back and started playing for them.
"He was onto me all of the off-season and I finally caved the other day."
Monty enjoyed a breakout season in the ruck for the Demons in 2022, with him playing nearly every game while being named in the best 11 times.
"I wasn't sure how he was going to go," Inglis said.
"He had spent a couple of years overseas and up north, so he hadn't played senior footy since he was in the 17's at Gullie.
"So I didn't know what to expect, but I certainly think he held his own.
"I didn't see a lot of it because I was playing elsewhere, but I saw him play in the finals and when we played them and he went alright."
Inglis enjoyed the past two seasons at Narrandera, with him taking home their leading goal-scorer award at the Eagles' presentation night at the end of last year after kicking 18 majors.
"It is a good club," he said.
"I went there because I had a good mate playing there and had a bit of fun.
"There's no particular reason for leaving apart from wanting to have a year of footy with my brother instead of against him.
"Obviously it wasn't the most successful stint, but we won a few games which was nice and beat the old club which was a bit pleasing."
Inglis is the second signing the Demons have announced this year with him believing they are looking pretty good heading into the new season.
"I think they are shaping up very well," he said.
"They didn't lose a lot of blokes from what I hear but obviously Jimmy Kennedy has gone to Temora.
"But they have kept the majority of them which is good and they have jagged a couple of other blokes.
"They are a fairly young team and a lot of them are only my brother's age or even younger.
"So they are getting more experience playing senior footy and getting the hang of it a bit."
Demons coach Nick Perryman was thrilled to get Inglis on board with him joining Kane Flack in joining Collingullie during the off-season.
"Yeah absolutely it's good to get him across," Perryman said.
"He's a good mate of mine and he knows a few of the boys and obviously his brother plays at the footy club as well, so it's great to get him across."
After playing both down back and up forward at the Eagles, Perryman wasn't sure where Inglis would slot into the side but said that his versatility would be an asset.
"He just gives us versatility to be honest," he said.
"He will probably start forward, but he can be just as handy in the backline and even through the middle.
"He just gives us some flexibility in our tall department."
