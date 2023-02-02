The Daily Advertiser

Baledon upstages more fancied opponents to win SDRA Championship Preview at Albury for Ron Stubbs and Josh Richards

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 2 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 7:30pm
Josh Richards steers Baledon to victory in the SDRA Championship Preview at Albury on Thursday,

TALENTED Wagga jockey Josh Richards has put his hand up to ride Baledon in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) after piloting him to a first-up win at Albury on Thursday.

