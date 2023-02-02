TALENTED Wagga jockey Josh Richards has put his hand up to ride Baledon in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) after piloting him to a first-up win at Albury on Thursday.
The depth of Albury trainer Ron Stubbs' Country Championship brigade was on show on his home track as Baledon ($7.50) issued a timely reminder of his talents with victory in the SDRA Championship Preview - Class Four Handicap (1175m).
While most eyes were on the Mitch Beer-trained pair of Hardware Lane ($1.80) and Well In Sight ($5.50), it was Baledon who stood up and cemented his spot in the $150,000 feature, to be held at Albury on February 25.
Baledon came from back in the field and sprinted too strong in the straight, racing away over the concluding stages to score by a long neck from Victorian visitor Bullet Rider ($8.00) and the Geoff Duryea-trained Robodira ($16).
Stubbs confirmed after the victory that Baledon, a Highway winner last preparation, would now press on to the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier.
Richards, who was Melbourne's champion apprentice jockey last season, was quick to put his hand up to retain the ride.
"At this stage, I'm hoping to lock in Baledon after today's effort," Richards told Sky Racing.
"It's good to have a feel of him. He was quite impressive, he's going to relish once he gets up to 1400 and Ronny has been giving me really good support lately so thanks to the stable and connections."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Richards was having his first race ride on Baledon and was impressed by the five-year-old.
"Yeah the horse is flying. Ronny said the horse was coming up for a good prep," he said.
"He still does have improvement there. Ronny is timing his races well and I'm sure he will have him spot on for the grand final."
Hardware Lane and Well In Sight, after setting the speed up front, tired to finish fifth and sixth, just under three lengths from the winner.
It was Beer's two apprentice jockeys, Fiona Sandkuhl and Jett Stanley, who shared riding honours at Albury on Thursday.
Both claimed winning doubles. Sandkuhl scored on $11 shot On The Bell before getting Zouzouli ($8.00) home in the 1175m maiden for Beer.
The Albury trainer was full of praise for his apprentice.
"She's a little gem," Beer told Sky Racing.
"Fiona came out and she said I've got a plan. When a two kilo apprentice comes out and tells you I've got a plan you normally take a big gulp and do exactly the opposite.
"She said we've drawn bad, this jumped out so good the other morning, if we get the right run it can win but I'm not going to be able to win unless I ride her cold and go for the fence. I said that sounds bloody good to me.
"Credit to her, she's a very, very difficult horse. She's a very, very difficult horse. You can only put hind shoes on the night before a race. She spends all preparation without hind shoes off, she kicks them off. She's a very difficult horse.
"Amber, my assistant trainer, loves her and gives her plenty of TLC and that's the differnce, you know, she's found her little groove here.
"We got her mid preparation, she had a couple of runs on really heavy tracks and I just said to the owners, I would love to put her away and start fresh. She's a very well-bred Zoustar mare and I thanked them for the opportunity, and also for allowing me to start fresh with her and she's reaped the dividends."
Albury trainers enjoyed a good day out with Kym Davison (Overrun, $1.90), Rob Wellington (Altrove, $1.60) and Donna Scott (Improper, $3.90) all also snaring winners.
