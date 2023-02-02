Wagga City looks to start party early

Wagga City are looking to remain unbeaten to help celebrate their first premiership success.
The Cats are holding a reunion for their 2012-13 premiership when they take on Wagga RSL at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Captain-coach Josh Thompson, who was part of the grand final victory a decade ago, is hoping for a repeat performance against Wagga RSL.
Thompson is one of three players still in the side from their 103-run grand final win over the Bulldogs a decade ago.
He is joined by Jon Nicoll, who was named man of the match with his 65 and four wickets, and Aaron Maxwell with almost all of the side expected to make an appearance at the celebrations.
Thompson is looking forward to celebrating a big day for the club.
"Being the first first grade premiership the club had won it was an exciting day," Thompson said.
"The build up the whole week was pretty exciting and it's good to look through the old news articles and photos we've dug up and reminisce about what was probably the most exciting time for the club."
However he knows the Cats have a challenge on their hands.
While they were able to defend 164 last week, and Wagga RSL had to settle for a tie against winless St Michaels after being bowled out for 127, Thompson expects both sides will be looking to atone with the bat.
"RSL is definitely on the up and they are always going to be very competitive," he said.
"We just have to knuckle down and make sure we do all the little things right and do everything we can to get the four points.
"It is going to be a tough challenge again."
Making the most of their starts is something Thompson really wants to focus on.
Especially after Nicoll provided just over half of the team's runs last week with his unbeaten 83.
"Us not being able to go on with our starts is definitely something we are going to have to atone for," Thompson said.
"The top six has to put more ownership on their wicket as it is not every game you can go out there and hit balls wherever you want.
"You have to knuckle down and do whatever the bowler delivers to you as at the end of the day if the bowlers bowl well you have to play accordingly.
"You can't get away with it every weekend."
