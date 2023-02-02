The Daily Advertiser

Ellen Bartley looks to kick start Team Teal tally with stable favourite Tygerphinn

By Courtney Rees
February 2 2023 - 5:00pm
Team Teal ambassador Ellen Bartley lines up stable favourite Tygerphinn as she looks to start her tally for this year's campaign at Albury on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ellen Bartley is hoping stable favourite Tygerphinn can kick start her Team Teal fundraiser efforts this year.

