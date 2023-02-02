Ellen Bartley is hoping stable favourite Tygerphinn can kick start her Team Teal fundraiser efforts this year.
The Narrandera trainer-driver is once again an ambassador for the industry wide campaign for ovarian cancer research and support.
It means for every winner she trains or drives in NSW a $600 donation will be triggered for the cause.
Tygerphinn has drawn barrier seven at Albury on Friday.
He is coming off a last at Junee but never saw daylight up the straight and looked to have something to offer.
Bartley expects things should suit.
"It is a good draw for him as he's going to get a nice little suck along the fence and he likes the Albury track," Bartley said.
"He always seems to go really well there and I wasn't upset with him last start.
"He had nowhere to go and was absolutely bolting.
"It might have been a different story if he had seen clean air but he went really good last start."
READ MORE
She also has a drive for Peter Dennis aboard Dream Copy.
Bartley has been the leading presence in the region of the concept, which has been going on since 2016.
However she does have regrets that many of her team aren't ready to race.
"All my horses have gone to the paddock and it seems to happen every time February rolls around," Bartley said.
"We're working a heap of young ones so I'll just have to get in the gig and drive more to see if we can get winners that way.
"I do love being a part of it, I might sound like a broken record, but it is a fantastic cause."
Female drivers across the nation will be wearing special teal pants and every winner they drive in NSW between February 1 and March 15 will earn another $400 for the cause.
Mikayla Towers, Kim Shiels and Victorians Taylor Youl and Rosemarie Weidenbach will also be looking to go their part for the cause across the six-race card at Albury.
The first is at 2.40pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.