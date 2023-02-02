LUTHERAN Primary School ensured swimming carnival season began with a splash on Thursday.
With the new school year only young, Lutheran were the first to hit the pool at Oasis Aquatic Centre.
Joel Thompson broke the first record of the school year, smashing the eight years boys 50 metre freestyle best time.
Thompson recorded 46.96, bettering the old time by a whopping six seconds.
Lutheran sports coordinator Caroline Stewart was impressed by the students' camaraderie on what was a successful carnival for the school.
"The participation and particularly the support and encouragement of their peers was amazing," Stewart said.
"There was a lot of cheering. That, for me, is what you take away from the carnival. Yes the age champions swam well but overall, there was terrific participation, great parent support and a big thank you to Wagga Swimming Club for their help."
Red Hill was the winning house.
Junior girl: Isabelle Rodney 1, Laia Donaldson 2
Junior boy: Liam Bruce 1, Joel Thompson 2
11 years girl: Charlie Smith 1, Ruby Maculey 2
11 years boy: Rex Benecke 1, Jude Thompson 2
Senior girl: Sophia Gooden 1, Pippen Cook 2
Senior boy: Ben Bull 1, Max Pilkington 2.
