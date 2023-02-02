The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Lutheran Primary School open swimming carnival season at Oasis Aquatic Centre

MM
By Matt Malone
February 2 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year six student Pippen Cook gets away first during the backstroke event at Lutheran Primary School's swimming carnival on Thursday. Picture by Madeline Begley

LUTHERAN Primary School ensured swimming carnival season began with a splash on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.