The Daily Advertiser

Lake Albert looks to respond to avoid slipping to last

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
February 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Post returns for Lake Albert's clash with St Michaels at Rawlings Park on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Lake Albert are looking to ensure St Michaels remain winless this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.