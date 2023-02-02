Lake Albert looks to respond to avoid slipping to last

Lake Albert are looking to ensure St Michaels remain winless this season.
After a tight tussle earlier this season, the Bulls are chasing just their second success so far.
Saints split the points with Wagga RSL, who have only lost once, last weekend and it's a result that has Lake Albert captain Isaac Cooper on notice.
However he's happy with the belief in the group despite having little to show for it so far this season.
"It's been a bit of a rough patch but the boys are all still keen to play cricket," Cooper said.
"In one way they all know the tide can turn at any time and are all very confident still.
"It was a tight game last time, and they are coming off a tight game on the weekend, so we will need to be at our best but everyone is keen to get into it."
Lake Albert are set to make one change with Tim Post coming into the side.
After only making 116 in their loss to Kooringal Colts, batting will be the real focus for the side ahead of the clash at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
