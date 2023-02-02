Crews will be inspecting the trees around Wagga's Wollundry Lagoon, after a heavy branch fell from a gum tree and destroyed a waterside picnic table overnight.
Residents awoke to find the table almost completely smashed on Thursday, February 2 with parts of the tree branch strewn amongst the wreckage.
Wagga councillor Richard Foley was alerted to the incident by concerned residents, who initially believed the damage to have been the work of vandals.
"It's just one of those unfortunate mistakes that happens. You wouldn't be too crash hot if it hit you, that's why they're called widow makers," Cr Foley said.
Wagga City Council manager of parks and strategic operations Henry Pavitt said he had been alerted of the incident and efforts were already under way to ensure the area was safe.
"As soon as we become aware of any issues, we thoroughly inspect the relevant tree and clean up the debris, ensuring the area is safe for the community," Mr Pavitt said.
"We'll be inspecting all the trees surrounding the lagoon to limit the chance of further damage."
Mr Pavitt said his team regularly assesses trees in Wagga's park areas and prunes limbs that pose a potential risk.
He said trees were more likely to drop branches during the heat of summer and following periods of heavy rain.
Wagga City Council said the damaged picnic table will be repaired as soon as possible.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
