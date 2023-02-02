Coolamon coach Mark Carroll is excited ahead of the start of the new Southern NSW Women's League season with him taking control of what is a very much new look side.
Carroll has taken on the role of Hoppers' women's coach after stepping down from the RFL first grade co-coach position that he shared alongside Jake Barrett over the past few seasons.
With experience coaching through juniors and senior football, he is really enjoying coaching the Hoppers women's side and is looking forward to the start of their season against Temora on Friday night.
"I'm really enjoying it," Carroll said.
"They are really excitable and they are excited about this week there is no doubt about that.
"It's great for the football club and they are all getting around it and we have been warming up and doing half of the training with the boys who have started their pre-season.
"We have done a bit of training with them and the girls have improved just from training with the boys."
Carroll was announced as the Hoppers coach in October last year and has really enjoyed watching the side develop their skills over the pre-season period.
"We have got a great group of girls and I really don't know how we are going to go," he said.
"I don't know the opposition too much as it's a new thing for me as well.
"You probably go back to the basics more and you are teaching them and I really get a kick out of seeing them improve.
"I'm finding it really enjoyable and I'm excited as well, they are making me excited about this Friday night."
The Kangaroos are set to play their first ever game on Friday against the Hoppers although Carroll will also be coaching what is effectively a new side as well.
"I think there is only going to be seven left from the team they had last year," he said.
"We have got 10 or 11 new faces in the team, but a few of them haven't played for a little while.
"We have got a bit of a new team I suppose which is good."
Two of the new faces include Jordan Barrett and Georgia Beard who come across to the Hoppers after playing with North Wagga last season.
Both are heavily involved at the Hoppers as is Lilly Buchanan who played last season with Belconnen in last season's AFL Canberra first grade competition.
Madison Robinson also joins the Hoppers for this season with her also coming across from Belconnen after moving to Wagga.
Carroll said there are also a couple of girls that will be pulling the boots on again for the first time in a couple of years after playing a couple of games at school including his daughter Georgina.
"She played at school and it's been a while since she's played," he said.
"But she is back playing again and having a kick then Ruby Alchin had a bit of an injury with her knee and hasn't played for a year or two but she is back playing."
