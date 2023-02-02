Siegwalt comes into Riverina squad for Country Championships

Riverina are building well into their Country Championships campaign with Latrell Siegwalt coming into the squad.
Siegwalt has spent part of the off-season with St George Illawarra on a train and trial deal but seems destined to remain in Group Nine this season.
The star fullback is expected to follow Nathan Rose to Kangaroos after both made the move from Southcity to taste premiership success at Gundagai last year.
Rose has signed on for a two-year stint as captain-coach but a firm decision of Siegwalt's future is yet to be made.
However Riverina coach Aaron Gorrell is more than happy to have him in the squad.
"It would have been good to see him have a crack (with the Dragons) but I'm also happy to have him as well," Gorrell said.
Gorrell, who played for the Dragons from 2002 to 2006, knows Siegwalt impressed many at the club.
However he adds to his options at fullback with Hamish Starr, Mitch Ivill and James Morgan also in the squad.
Gorrell is looking to make one more addition in the playmaking roles.
Hayden Lomax has come out of the squad with the knee issue that prematurely ended his season last year.
Gorrell is looking to have some depth in the playmaking departure ahead of their trial against Western at Young on February 12.
"I'm looking to bring someone to cover hooker, six and seven as a back up as before the game against Monaro there's the West Wyalong Knockout," Gorrell said.
"Touch wood no one gets injured but I want to have all bases covered."
The squad had its first training run last Sunday and have another this weekend.
Gorrell is happy with how things are developing as he looks to take a different approach leading into their first Country Championships clash with Monaro on March 5.
"It was good to get everyone together and to go through what we're planning to do in the next month or so," he said.
"We'll train again on Sunday before we get to blow some cobwebs out the following Sunday."
