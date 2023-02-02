The Daily Advertiser

Siegwalt comes into Riverina squad for Country Championships

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:00pm
Aaron Gorrell leads Riverina's training run on Sunday which included an appearance from Latrell Siegwalt.

Riverina are building well into their Country Championships campaign with Latrell Siegwalt coming into the squad.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

