The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, February 3

February 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: It's un-Australian not to fully acknowledge our sports stars

UN-AUSTRALIAN NOT TO FULLY ACKNOWLEDGE SPORTS STARS

How times have changed. Many, many years ago Australian of the Year were usually awarded to sportsmen - mostly footballers, and people who worked with politicians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.