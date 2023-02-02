Letters: It's un-Australian not to fully acknowledge our sports stars

How times have changed. Many, many years ago Australian of the Year were usually awarded to sportsmen - mostly footballers, and people who worked with politicians.
Now, over the past years, Australian of the Year recognition has been awarded to people who have given many years of service to their towns, states, country and multitudes of charities, raising funds, helping those less fortunate, the sick and needy - the list goes on.
Whilst I fully endorse the recent awards policy, I just find it somewhat un-Australian not to fully acknowledge our sports superstars and heroes.
In reply to Peter Smith ("Put Australia Day argument to bed and move forward", Letters January 30), this business of refusing to change the date of Australia Day is nothing more than churlishness.
There is everything wrong with it falling on January 26, and it has only been a unified public holiday since 1994. People have to learn to stop whining and moaning about it.
Whatever will be, will be, and when the date does get changed in the future it will provide clarity for all of us.
Learn to acknowledge it. The year 1788 was a disaster for First Nations people, and while we can't go back in time to change things, we can rectify the present.
Like most people, I'd like to see this issue or argument finally put to bed and let's just move forward.
Last year, the Labor federal government, true to their word, legislated for Australia to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent by 2030.
How, many ask, are we going to get there?
Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, recently released proposed reforms to the Safeguard Mechanism, Labor's signature climate policy.
The Safeguard Mechanism covers the facilities that emit more than 100,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases per annum.
These 215 entities will be required, by law, to reduce their baseline emissions by 4.9 per cent each year until 2030.
Incorporating large emitters like the fossil fuel producers Santos, Woodside, and Chevron, this is a vital piece of Australia's emissions reduction challenge.
Unfortunately, under the current proposal, these companies will still be allowed to buy unlimited carbon offsets to meet requirements.
In the face of climate-fuelled extreme weather disasters, the world needs absolute emissions reductions. To safeguard the future, the Albanese government must ensure wealthy corporations are unable to pay to continue their polluting ways.
