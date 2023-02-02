The second release of land at a sought-after Lake Albert development is set to go on sale today, after the first set of lots were quickly snapped up late last year.
The Lake Albert Manors development, located off Birch Road, released the first round of 1500 square metre blocks in October, and has since sold every plot.
Some blocks in the development are up to 4000 square metres.
Real estate agent Mark Macarthur said another seven lots would be released to the public today but two deposits had already been submitted from buyers who previously registered their interest.
"There's probably another 110 lots left, and they will be released over the next couple of years," he said.
Located a few blocks away from Lake Albert and close to shops and amenities, the entire development is bordered by Birch, Brunskill, Mitchell and Silverwood roads.
"This land is very different from all the other land that is available at the moment," Mr Macarthur said.
"It allows the purchaser to buy a little bit bigger lot so they can have a larger shed, a larger house, and a bit more room to move."
One buyer, Nigel McKellar, said he and his family were looking for a block of land that had a little bit more space for them to grow.
"We've got two young children so we wanted to make sure there's plenty of room for them and then plenty of room for down the track," he said.
"It's really just the large block that suited us well, and we really liked the area as well."
Mr Macarthur said they're hoping the lots will be ready to build on by the end of the year.
"We're just waiting on the construction certificate to be approved," he said.
DevCore Property Group managing director Paul Thompson said the development was designed with lifestyle in mind.
"That's what we're all about - creating thriving communities in regional areas that residents will be proud to call home," he said.
"The amount of interest shows we've nailed the brief."
Mr McKellar said he and his wife Bec had already spoken to several builders and were excited to build a house designed for them.
"The thing that attracted us was to design something that suits us and that is exactly what we wanted," he said.
Mr Macarthur said the development attracted families looking for some "seclusion".
"You've got the Lake Albert village, it's very close by Henwood Park, you've got a lot of various factors," Mr Macarthur said.
"There's only one of these developments going ahead in that area, and I think it's sort of enticed people looking to get that little bit of seclusion."
Information is available at www.lakealbertmanors.com.au
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
