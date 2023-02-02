The Daily Advertiser

Popular Lake Albert Manors releases seven lots after first 18 sell quick

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
February 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec and Nigel McKellar with their daughters Amarley, 5, and Immy, 8, at their newly purchased Lake Albert land. Picture supplied

The second release of land at a sought-after Lake Albert development is set to go on sale today, after the first set of lots were quickly snapped up late last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.