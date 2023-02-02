The memory of local "superhero" Nate Lawson has inspired a fundraiser for the Wagga Base Hospital paediatric ward.
It's why the Thomas Bros Wagga Takes Two 'Capes for Nate' fundraiser being held on Saturday, February 11, has a unique dress code: cocktail and a cape.
Nate's mum Kelly said the Lawson family were "frequent flyers" at Wagga Base Hospital before the 11-year-old lost his battle with schimke immuno-osseous dysplasia last year - an extremely rare genetic disorder.
"It was really nice to see so many friendly faces all the time and the staff were always so beautiful to us," Mrs Lawson said.
"Even though they're exhausted, they're overworked, they're underpaid - they're always so encouraging."
Despite the years of emotion and stress, Mrs Lawson said she felt "blessed" to have had access to the local health care professionals.
She hoped the money raised could help others placed in similar situations and go towards funding much needed equipment and resources.
"It's really nice that other families in Wagga could benefit from other people's generosity, to try and avoid being sent to other places or not be able to utilise certain equipment," Mrs Lawson said.
The Lawson family were separated from daughter Summer for months at a time when travelling for Nate's treatment.
"It's not about us, it's about the hospital and honouring our little man," Mrs Lawson said.
Tickets to the event are no longer available but all are welcome to help the cause through a silent auction open until February 11.
Among the 30 auction items include signed sporting memorabilia, holidays, a mountain bike, a dishwasher and a Taronga Zoo wildlife retreat - donated by the local community.
You can bid on items at this website.
Event committee member and Lawson family friend Kym Kjaer said Nate "fought a superhero battle with his illness".
"He had every superhero costume," Mrs Kjaer said.
"He loved dressing up, he was actually buried in his Iron Man costume."
To honour Nate's fighting spirit and love of superheroes, 18 Wagga schools have already signed up to hold superhero mufti days on the Friday before the fundraising event.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
