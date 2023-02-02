Wagga's businesses say more families are spending more with the help of back to school vouchers.
The NSW government initiative has recently been extended until the end of June, giving parents more time to claim and spend the three $50 vouchers per child on school supplies.
It also gave Allison Music owner Dale Allison time to register to accept the vouchers as a form of payment.
"We've had people ringing up asking about it which spurred me into checking out if we were eligible," he said.
"Schools are only just going back so people are only just getting into the swing of what they need."
Mr Allison said the store had already had a few people spend their vouchers there, and he is excited to help more students buy equipment for music class.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mark Anthony's Clothing Company also had more families coming in to shop than previous years.
Owner Mark Mackenzie said the vouchers had worked "extremely well" since they signed up to the scheme at the beginning of January.
"We got people that we probably haven't seen before come in and use [the vouchers]," he said.
"The vouchers were a fantastic idea, they worked extremely well and I hope they do the same thing next year."
Mr Mackenzie said customers bought items like backpacks, pencil cases and school shoes. Some families with children going away to boarding school also purchased luggage at the store.
"Most people found our prices and backpacks were a lot cheaper than they thought," he said. "We'll probably retain them as customers."
Sales at Evans Shoes Wagga have also increased thanks to the vouchers.
"The vouchers were definitely used very well in the area," she said.
"It is definitely something that we would love to see in years to come, it would be beneficial it they introduced it in Victoria."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.