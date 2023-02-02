A man and woman have been taken to Wagga Base Hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday on a busy Riverina highway.
Emergency services responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash blocking both directions on the Olympic Highway north of Henty at 12.10pm.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said crews responded to reports of a truck carrying horses which had rolled.
Four people were assessed by paramedics at the scene for injuries.
Two of those patients were taken to hospital for further treatment including a man in his 60s with reports of a leg injury and a woman in her 50s with a reported arm injury.
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel and apprentice jockey Molly Bourke were involved in the crash travelling in the truck with the horses heading southbound on their way to Albury for Thursday's meeting.
Bourke was cleared of any serious injury but was unable to take her rides at Albury.
However all four of Gorrel's horses - Sir Savaluca, Tinge of Ginge, Dantain's Magic and Amen Brother - were all scratched from the Albury card.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said one horse died at the scene, while the other three received veterinary care for varying injuries.
Two separate vehicles were also caught up in the crash, but it has not been reported which way those vehicles had been travelling.
The highway was closed to motorists for almost four hours in both directions, with diversions in place. The scene was cleared and the road was reopened just before 4pm.
The truck was left on its roof after the crash, which is being investigated by police.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
