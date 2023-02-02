The Wagga Pro Rodeo returns this weekend and organisers are expecting a huge crowd.
This will be the first time the event will be held after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
Gil Matthews Wagga Pro Rodeo producer John "Happy" Gill said it is already gearing up to be a record number event.
"This year already our pre ticket sales are way up on other years, so crowd wise, we are expecting the biggest one here," he said.
"It's the first time in years the event has managed to secure Big Al the comedy clown as he is really hard to get a booking with," Mr Gill said.
Mr Gill said something Wagga residents will also be able to take pride in knowing all stock is from within the Riverina.
"The stock being used are all bred and born 30-kilometres from Wagga, so they're all of our own stock," he said.
Tickets can be purchased online at; https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/985683, or at the gate on the day.
Gates open on Saturday at 2pm for a 4pm start at the Wagga Equex Centre.
