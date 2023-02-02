A Wagga specialist family and domestic violence court would crucially help minimise further trauma for victim-survivors, local advocates say.
Promoting health and safety, streamlining separate family and domestic violence cases and alleviating pressures places on courts are all possible benefits of the specialist court.
Wagga Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Services manager Emma Bromham said forcing victim-survivors through the current court system "deters people".
Mrs Bromham said she worked with women who faced 12 months in criminal court and a further 12 months in family law court.
"That's two years from someone's life that they're trudging into court, facing their perpetrator, being cross examined by solicitors," she said.
"Not to mention the children that are involved."
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet recently announced a re-elected coalition government would undertake a feasibility study to establish a dedicated domestic and family violence court.
As well as helping consolidate costs, a family and domestic violence court would be run by specially-trained staff.
"Not all magistrates are trained to hear specialist family violence matters and the reality is it's almost a bulk of what they do," Mrs Bromham said.
Wagga Women's Health Centre president Vickie Burkinshaw said the current court system can't continue because it "perpetuates trauma" and leads to unreported violence.
"If the end game is a court system that's very supportive, that's very knowledgeable, that's very safe and understands their trauma - then we're going to get more women coming forward," Ms Burkinshaw said.
Alongside the recently introduced Right to Ask scheme, Liberal domestic violence-focused policy promises include grants for multicultural groups to address domestic and sexual violence.
Chris Minns and Labor have promised to spend $100 million on specialised women's health centres.
"Interesting, isn't it, when the politicians work out that women have a very powerful vote," Ms Burkinshaw said.
"We're super excited that it is an election issue because it's about time - it's overdue."
Labor has also committed to establishing a specialist multicultural domestic and family violence centre located in south-west Sydney if elected.
Something Wagga community member Denise Preston said the area and its migrant and refugee populations would benefit from.
"People certainly in regional areas should be able to access the same sort of services and how would one go about doing that?" Ms Preston said.
"Because it's very isolating as it is - coming forward would be even more challenging."
