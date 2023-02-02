The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Tigers and Temora will make their Southern NSW Women's League debut on Friday against Turvey Park and Coolamon respectively

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora co-captains Marney Johnstone and Darcie Manning, and Wagga Tigers captain Bianca Ross are excited to start their first season in the Southern NSW Women's League competition. Picture by Madeline Begley

There is plenty of excitement ahead of the start of the new Southern NSW Women's League season for new sides Temora and Wagga Tigers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.