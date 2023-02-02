There is plenty of excitement ahead of the start of the new Southern NSW Women's League season for new sides Temora and Wagga Tigers.
The Kangaroos and Tigers enter the competition for the first time this season and will dual in out in division B alongside Coolamon, Narrandera, Marrar, Turvey Park and Brookdale.
Tigers captain Bianca Ross is looking forward to the start of the season with them going up against the Bulldogs on Friday night at Maher Oval.
"We're super excited," she said.
"It should be interesting and I'm hoping we get enough players out there, so far we've got at least 16 but hopefully we get enough to field a team."
Ross has recently moved to Wagga and will play in the competition for the first time however has an impressive football resume that includes playing in the Hills Football League and Adelaide Football League in South Australia.
While having played a bit of football herself, she said that Friday night will be the first Australian Rules match for a fair few of her teammates.
"I've only met a couple of the girls," she said.
"But I know there's not a lot of football players then there's some girls that have never played sport at all.
"We are just trying to get the girls to get the ball as they are mostly netball players, so they are all dancing around and staying away from the ball."
While the Tigers have gone through a bit of a struggle in building their squad for this season, Temora haven't had the same issue with them boasting one of the largest squads in the competition.
The Kangaroos held their jumper presentation earlier this week in Temora where 27 girls were presented with their guernsey's.
Co-captain Marney Johnstone has been really impressed with the build up to their first season and looking forward to their clash against the Hoppers on Friday night.
"It's been really good," Johnstone said.
"We had a great turnout throughout all the pre-season and everyone is really excited even though we are not 100 per cent sure what we are doing yet.
"But I think it will come together on Friday night."
Johnstone said the majority of the side comes from a netball background however there are a couple of players who have a bit of football experience.
"Mostly it's netballers," she said.
"But we've got a few that have played league tag and different things like that as well, so there's lots of fitness out there which has been really good."
Temora is the fifth Farrer League club to enter a side in the competition with Johnstone saying a couple of local players were the prime drivers behind the Kangaroos fielding a team for the upcoming season.
"We just had a few girls that really led the way from the front that had played for other teams in the past," she said.
"They wanted to play locally for their home club which is really nice.
"Also I think the girls just wanted to give AFL a crack and everyone's enthusiasm has really helped bring it all together."
In the other division B game, Narrandera will host Marrar while Brookdale has the bye.
