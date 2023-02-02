A wombat stranded on a stump in the middle of Lake Mulwala for days until she was rescued is making a slow but sure recovery.
North Victorian wildlife carer Kylee Donkers, who has looked after the female wombat at Koonoomoo since she was pulled from the lake three days ago, said the animal had suffered from scratches but was otherwise in good health.
Ms Donkers, from the Dutch Thunder Wildlife Shelter, said the marsupials are not known for their swimming prowess and that it was "amazing" she had survived the ordeal.
IN OTHER NEWS
She said the wombat's lack of aggression could even indicate she was thankful to be saved from her predicament.
"She's doing fine, she's moving around much, much better, she's still not 100 per cent," Ms Donkers said. "I'd say it will take a little bit of time, but she's feeling much better than she was two days ago.
"Normally with a wombat, if you try and interact with them, they can be quite aggressive but she's not showing any of any of the normal signs of aggression or anything. She's still in a fair bit of shock but she's being treated for some minor scratches and wounds and is reacting remarkably calmly and well."
Ms Donkers said wombats would not normally venture into the lake "for fun" and that it was likely she had been chased into the water by a dog or had received a nasty fright.
She said it was pure luck that her animal rescue unit had been notified of the wombat's plight.
"The owner of the boat who took who took me out on the water had been fishing there earlier that morning and he hadn't noticed her because she blended in quite well with the colour of the water," she said.
"So I think she was very, very lucky to be noticed by the kids who saw her."
Ms Donkers said she had no idea how long the wombat had been stranded on the stump but judging by the condition of its feet, it was more than just hours.
"Looking at the condition of her feet - wombats have normally got fairly tough skin on the bottom of their feet - hers were so soft from being in the water," she said.
"So it's not like she'd just recently been in the lake, I'd say she had been there for days."
Ms Donker said she would put the episode "into the top five" of bizarre rescue operations with which she had been involved.
"One of the things we say with all our rescues - we wish the animals could talk and explain to us how they ended up in that predicament.
"Towns are growing, so obviously there's habitat loss for the wildlife and they turn up in some very strange places."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.