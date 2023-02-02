South Wagga calls on some firepower

South Wagga will welcome back some of their best players as they look to respond to a disappointing performance against Wagga City.
After a slow start to the season, the Blues looked to be finding their rhythm this year before failing to chase down the 165 set by the Cats in the grand final rematch last week.
Captain Luke Gerhard is still disappointed with the display.
"It was very disappointing as I think we bowled exceptionally well," Gerhard said.
"We dropped a couple of catches as well and then couldn't come out and get the runs.
"We just struggled at the top of the order and definitely struggled with our lower order batting, and we've got some handy batters there and just didn't quite get the run for us."
However the return of Brayden Ambler, Warren Clunes, Jake Scott and Hayden Watling is a big boost ahead of their clash with Kooringal Colts at Harris Park on Saturday.
While Alex Smeeth will miss the clash, the changes should really strengthen up the Blues with both bat and ball.
Gerhard is looking to really set the tone this time around.
"Our starts have been great with the ball when we've won and our starts with our bat have been good so we're looking to build on that," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
