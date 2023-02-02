Wagga cricket statistics - round seven

WAGGA CITY 24 (1.78)
WAGGA RSL 18 (1.43)
KOORINGAL 16 (1.44)
SOUTH WAGGA 8 (1.07)
Lake Albert 4 (0.39)
St Michaels 2 (0.59)
Josh Thompson (Wagga City) 234 runs at 27.40
Nathan Corby (St Michaels) 221 runs at 36.83
Zach Starr (Kooringal Colts) 216 runs at 54.00
Nathan Cooke (South Wagga) 203 runs at 40.60
Brayden Ambler (South Wagga) 198 runs at 99.00
Jon Nicoll (Wagga City) 158 runs at 79.00
Aaron Maxwell (Wagga City) 156 runs at 39.00
Jake Scott (South Wagga) 153 runs at 153.00
Brad McMillan (Wagga RSL) 147 runs at 24.50
Sam Smith (Wagga RSL) 146 runs at 36.50
Alex Smith (Kooringal Colts) 127 runs at 25.40
Shaun Smith (Kooringal Colts) 122 runs at 30.50
Ben Snell (St Michaels) 17 wickets at 11.82
Rod Guy (Wagga RSL) 13 wickets at 10.31
Tim Cameron (Wagga RSL) 13 wickers at 10.62
Will Oliver (Kooringal Colts) 13 wickets at 13.69
Jack Harper (Wagga City) 12 wickets at 10.62
Keenan Hanigan (Kooringal) 12 wickets at 13.83
Angus Grigg (St Michaels) 12 wickets at 20.50
Luke Naumann (Wagga City) 11 wickets at 8.27
Macgregor Hanigan (Kooringal Colts) 9 wickets at 9.22
Nathan Cooke (South Wagga) 9 wickets at 19.67
Sam Williamson (St Michaels) 9 wickets at 21.33
Lake Albert v St Michaels at Rawlings Park Turf
Kooringal Colts v South Wagga at Harris Park
Wagga RSL v Wagga City at Robertson Oval
Wagga City 164 d South Wagga 132
Wagga RSL 127 tied with St Michaels 127
Kooringal Colts 3-118 d Lake Albert 116
February 11
Lake Albert v Wagga City
Wagga RSL v South Wagga
St Michaels v Kooringal Colts
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
