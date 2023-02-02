The Daily Advertiser

Wagga cricket statistics - round seven

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated February 2 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Snell is the competition's leading wicket taker in his first season in Wagga.

LADDER

WAGGA CITY 24 (1.78)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.