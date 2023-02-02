Police are on the hunt for two people seen fleeing a suspicious central Wagga shed fire late last year.
Wagga police are appealing for any information regarding the fire, which broke out on Blake Street in the city's CBD on December 9.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 3pm after police officers conducting patrols spotted smoke coming from shed.
Police contacted Fire and Rescue NSW and firefighters extinguished the blaze.
There were no reports of injury.
A crime scene was established and the scene was forensically examined.
Police said witnesses saw two unidentified people running from the shed at the time of the fire.
The two people were last seen running north along Eulong Lane onto Forsyth Street.
As inquiries continue police have urged anyone with information to contact Wagga police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
