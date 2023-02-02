The Daily Advertiser

Riverina police appeal for information about a suspicious shed fire on Blake Street, Wagga

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated February 2 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 11:00am
Emergency services at the scene of the shed blaze in central Wagga on December 9. Pictures by Georgia Rossiter

Police are on the hunt for two people seen fleeing a suspicious central Wagga shed fire late last year.

