People across Wagga could pull on a mid-summer jumper this week as the city braces for what could be its coldest February day in almost 20 years.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a cold snap to hit the region on Thursday afternoon, with Friday expected to reach a maximum temperature of just 20 degrees.
The last time the city saw temperatures drop below that figure in February was in 2005 when a cold snap saw the city record a maximum of just 13.4 degrees.
IN OTHER NEWS:
That day remains Wagga's coldest February day on record.
Friday's minimum is also expected to be a chilly 10 degrees, however the overnight temperature is set to fall even further on Saturday to just 9 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 20s over the weekend before rising back into the 30s on Monday.
The cold weather comes barely a week after Wagga recorded its hottest day yet this summer when temperatures reached a sweltering top of 38.1 degrees last Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.