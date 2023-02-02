Last season's Southern NSW Women's League premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are set to take their premiership defence one week at a time.
There has been a bit of change to the Lions side from last season, however team manager Emma Walsh was confident that there was some exciting times ahead with some younger players joining the squad this year.
"We've probably got about six that aren't coming back from last year's side," Walsh said.
"But we have a lot of young guns coming in, so it should be exciting."
One of those young guns coming up is Bridie Gregurke who played with the Lions' under 16's side in the Wagga & District Junior Youth Girls competition in 2022.
Last season was a busy one for Gregurke, who also played with Lavington's under 17's side in the AFL North East Border Female Football League and with the GWS Giants Academy at the AFLW National Development Championships.
In addition to Gregurke, Walsh believes there are a number of other Lions' who will ones to watch this season.
"Skye Hamblin has come over from North Wagga and she'll be in our forward line," she said.
"Then we've obviously got Brooke and Prue Walsh and Lucy Anderson that get a fair bit of it as well."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Entering the new season as the team to beat, Walsh believes there will be quite a bit of competition in division A.
"East Wagga, North Wagga and CSU are always tough to play against," she said.
"They have been playing footy for a while and they know the game, have got the skills and are tough.
"It will also be really interesting to see how Collingullie and Mangoplah go with them coming up to division A.
"I know Mangoplah as a netball team train hard and always improve, so I think they will be strong as well."
The Lions will go up against the Goannas in round one on Friday night at Ganmain Sportsground while their grand final opponents from last year North Wagga play the Demons at Crossroads Oval.
Saints team manager Ash Hubbard said they are also a bit of a different side this season with some of their players from last year moving on.
"Yes there is a few that have moved," she said.
"There is a quite a few new faces and a handful of the old ones as well and they are guiding us with what we need to do and what we need to know.
"But there is a lot of very young fit girls that are ready to jump on board and give it a go."
After going down to the Lions in last year's grand final, Hubbard believes that GGGM are once again the team to beat.
"I think that is a well known fact," she said.
"But I think if we can get a couple of wins this season being a new team with a lot of new faces that's all we are aiming for."
East Wagga-Kooringal will play Griffith in the other division A game while Charles Sturt University has the bye for the first round.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.