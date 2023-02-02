The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are not getting too far ahead of themselves ahead of the start of the new Southern NSW Women's League season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM and North Wagga team managers, Emma Walsh and Ash Hubbard are ready for the upcoming Southern NSW Womens League season that starts on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Last season's Southern NSW Women's League premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are set to take their premiership defence one week at a time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.