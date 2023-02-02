The Daily Advertiser

State govt allocates over $30m to Riverina councils for road repairs

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
February 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government has allocated over $30m of its $500m road repair fund to Riverina councils in the wake of last year's prolonged flooding. Picture by Monty Jacka

Riverina councils will receive more than $30 million to fast-track road repairs across the region, following the widespread damage caused by last year's flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.