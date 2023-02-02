Riverina councils will receive more than $30 million to fast-track road repairs across the region, following the widespread damage caused by last year's flooding.
The state government has announced how much money each council will receive from the $500 million road repair fund announced in January.
Wagga City Council has been allocated $4.2 million, which will go towards tackling the $90 million backlog of roadworks required across the local government area.
The funding is a huge boost for the council, with last year's flooding and wet weather believed to have caused about $2 million damage to Wagga's road network.
The Riverina area set to receive the most significant funding is the Murray River Council, who have received $5.5 million from the state government.
Murray River Council deputy mayor Frank Crawley said the cash will be very helpful in bringing the region's roads back to pre-flood levels, which is estimated to take about 18 months.
"We'll be using this funding on regional roads and our local sealed roads. Because of this we'll be able to do them faster than what was planned because it was outside our resources to do them any quicker," Cr Crawley said.
The only regional areas receiving more money than the Murray River Council are the Lachlan Shire, Walgett and the Unincorporated Far West.
"We've been doing a lot of lobbying and we've had a lot of state and federal politicians coming down and seeing the damage that the flood was wreaked. It's great they have seen first-hand the issues we face and they've been able to help us out," Cr Crawley said.
Carrathool Shire has received $4.7 million and Edward River will get $2.9 million, while Berrigan, Lockhart, Griffith, Snowy Valleys, Hay and Leeton will each receive about $2 million.
Roads Minister Sam Farraway said the upgrades and repairs paid for by this funding will help keep communities safe and supply chains moving.
"Our freight industry, local communities, tourists and everyone who uses our road network will start to see the immediate benefits of these road repairs, with smoother, safer journeys," he said.
"Thanks to this injection of funds councils can plan and undertake work now to restore roads and help protect against reoccurring problems."
Fast-tracking road repair is expected to provide significant benefits to the state's freight industry, which has been hampered by lengthy closures on key roads.
NSW Road Freight CEO Simon O'Hara said the floods were just the latest in a long run of blows to the industry, which includes the pandemic and bushfires.
"Every 100 kilometres out of a truck driver's way costs over $300. Helping councils to build and repair the infrastructure that reduces travel for the freight industry will ultimately reduce costs for families at the register," Mr O'Hara said.
The funding has been allocated to councils based on the length of the road network they manage.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
