Ganmain locals are rallying behind a former Riverina shearer whose home was destroyed in September of last year after an unforeseen accident.
Originally from Tottenham Andrew 'Cleggy' Clegg had been living out of a motorhome travelling across the Riverina with plans of travelling overseas when his vehicle was involved in an accident.
Mr Clegg not only lost his home from the incident, but everything inside, including work equipment.
Ganmain shearer Matt Irvine, who worked alongside Mr Clegg in 2021, and his wife Renee Irvine have organised a fundraiser called 'Getting Cleggy Back on the Road Again'.
"Andrew started shearing with me in August of 2021. He's a good shearer," Mr Irvine said.
"He had an accident in September of last year.
"He was going to go overseas and then he was t-boned and he lost his motorhome along with his shearing gear and he's also a musician so he lost that too."
Having worked for several farmers across the area, Mr Clegg has garnered a community of support.
"He has shorn for more than 20 farmers around the area so the Ganmain community is getting behind him," Mr Irvine said.
Farmers have donated 12 lambs to be raffled off at an upcoming fundraising event along with an array of other items.
"There will be a sausage sizzle, wood fire pizzas and we've got a great country rock band, The Mason Boys, attending," Mr Irvine said.
"We're going to have raffles and an auction."
The fundraiser will be held at the Ganmain Sports Club on Saturday, February 25 from 2pm until late.
