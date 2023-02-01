A DIETITIAN who wants to reduce malnutrition among cancer patients on the Border will use a major scholarship to further her work.
Funded by the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund, Albury Wodonga Health's Amanda Kiss was awarded the $27,000 Tim Fischer Memorial Scholarship to complete a Master of Cancer Sciences degree through the University of Melbourne.
Ms Kiss said up to 40 per cent of patients suffered malnutrition at some point on their cancer journey.
She said anybody who had a cancer diagnosis was at risk of experiencing it.
"It can be from the cancer itself or it can also be from the side-effects of treatment," she said.
Trust Fund board member Bryan Blake said Ms Kiss had worked as a dietitian at Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre (AWRCC) since it opened in 2016, and the scholarship allowed her to study while on the job.
The two-year online course upskills staff in the evolving fields of clinical care and cancer research.
"Ms Kiss has a special interest in assessing the prevalence of malnutrition among local cancer patients, and investigating the use of nutrition screening," he said.
As part of her research, Ms Kiss planned to investigate the use of nutrition screening across all departments of AWRCC to help identify patients who needed a dietitian.
"There is a well-known high prevalence of malnutrition among cancer patients and some of the consequences of that include reduced quality of life, increased risk of infection and hospital admission, as well as longer recovery times," Ms Kiss said.
The scholarship is named in honour of former Deputy Prime Minister, Tim Fischer, who lost his battle with myeloid leukaemia in 2019.
The Trust Fund received $24,000 in funeral donations and $40,000 from his estate, while a historic train ride organised by Mr Fischer, with Lachlan Valley Railway, raised another $8000, which would go towards the scholarship program.
Mr Fischer's widow, Judy Brewer, said AWRCC was invaluable to Border residents.
She said when Tim was first diagnosed with cancer they had to travel to Melbourne for his treatment.
"The cancer centre allows people to have treatment and support in the place where they live; our neighbours shared trips to take Tim to the cancer centre but you can't ask people to take you to Melbourne," she said.
Ms Brewer welcomed the scholarship: "It is very special that Tim's appreciation and admiration of the work of the team at the cancer centre lives on in such a tangible way, investing in people and their skill development."
Albury Wodonga Health Operations Manager Cancer Services, Diane Davey, said Ms Kiss was a valued member of the multidisciplinary team, contributing to the comprehensive care of patients.
"This course will support her professional development and contribute to ensuring evidence-based quality care, closer to home, for our patients as the need for specialist dietetic oncology services continue to grow," she said.
