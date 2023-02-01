Wagga council is putting its relationship with the state government at risk over its "childish" handling of the city's old ambulance station purchase, according to Wagga based MLC Wes Fang.
On Tuesday, mayor Dallas Tout said there had been silence from the state government since August in relation to council questions over the purchase of the old Wagga ambulance station in 2022.
Cr Tout was told that his last letter to the government was not received, although he insists he had confirmation that it was indeed sent.
Mr Fang told The Daily Advertiser that Cr Tout is "almost deliberately misleading the Wagga population" over the letters, as he himself told the mayor that no one in the government had received his latest letter.
"I went and asked all our ministerial officers 'who's got this letter? Why haven't we responded?' It came back that nobody's got the letter," he said.
Mr Fang said he'd spoken to Cr Tout prior to Monday night's council meeting and explained the situation.
Mr Fang is disappointed that Wagga council persists with questions surrounding their purchase of the building and claims that they are well aware of the reasons the building was not sold to them for $1.
He claims the council was told that it could not be gifted the building - such as Armidale council was gifted their courthouse of $1 - because the building was in good condition and would garner significant interest if placed on the open market.
This was also explained to the council by the health department during negotiations, he said.
A NSW Health spokesperson told The Daily Advertiser: "Under NSW government policy, the former Wagga Wagga ambulance station site on Johnston Street was offered to the local council for acquisition before any open market options were explored."
"In line with government policy, a reduced value for the old site was offered to council, factoring in a restriction of use for only community purposes."
Mr Fang said the council has "buyer's remorse".
"They were already aware. So, the resolution to write to the premier was like they've got buyer's remorse, or they're just unhappy with the deal," he said.
"I think the behaviour of Wagga City Council, in particular, towards the NSW government leaves a lot to be desired and makes it incredibly difficult for future engagements.
"They continue to act like spoiled children, saying but I didn't get my ambulance station for $1. Honestly they need to grow up."
Cr Tout would not be drawn on any of Mr Fang's comments, but stands by his claims that he has confirmation that his correspondence to the government was sent.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
