Eastern Riverina Arts has received a huge boost with $813,000 in funding coming their way to help transform the historic Wagga ambulance station into the 'Ambo Creative Industries Hub'.
Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin announced the funding in Wagga on Tuesday alongside Wagga based MLC Wes Fang and member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr.
ERA received $250,000 from the Creative Capital program to help fit out and update Wagga's former ambulance station.
While the other $563,000 came from the Stronger Country Communities Fund to fund the 'Open Doors at The Ambo program'.
ERA Executive director Tim Kurylowicz said the $250,000 will go towards turning the 'ambo' into a high-quality gallery and meeting space for creatives in the region.
The other $513,000 is the "real game changer" and gives ERA the ability to full staff and establish creative programs and events for the first three-years, he said.
"To really make sure that the whole community can benefit from the ambulance station," he said.
"It's one thing to build a facility. But it's another thing to properly staff it and that's what this enables us to do."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
