'Game changer' to help Eastern Riverina Arts transform Wagga's old ambulance station

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated February 2 2023 - 7:38am, first published February 1 2023 - 8:00pm
ERA Executive director Tim Kurylowicz describes his plans for the future of the 'ambo' to MP Ben Franklin. Picture supplied by Wes Fang

Eastern Riverina Arts has received a huge boost with $813,000 in funding coming their way to help transform the historic Wagga ambulance station into the 'Ambo Creative Industries Hub'.

