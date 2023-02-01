Kooringal Colts are looking to have a massive month and it's not just because finals are just around the corner.
Instead the club is looking to kick start a new concept - Colts For A Cause.
Starting on Saturday, the whole club is looking to do its bit for charity every February.
Each run scored for the month will be worth $1 and every wicket $5 with the Ricky Stuart Foundation has been selected as the first beneficiary of what the club hopes will be a long-term driver.
It's a cause close to Kooringal Colts coach Keenan Hanigan with his sons Hudson, 7, and Koa, 3, both on the autism spectrum.
Hanigan hopes they can deliver straight away when they take on South Wagga at Harris Park on Saturday.
"This week is pretty important, as the whole month is for the Ricky Stuart Foundation," Hanigan said.
"It means so much to our family so to raise good money and play some good cricket means a lot to our club.
"To play a good team like South Wagga this week, when it's ladies day as well, should make for a good atmosphere."
Hanigan's wife Bec came up with the concept as a way to make the most out of the club's social media presence.
She never imagined it would have such a big reach with not only first grade performances counting towards the total but those of the other grades as well.
"We were just going to run it for first grade with four sponsors for each game in February but we kept getting more and more," she said.
"I thought we might be able to run it through second grade but now we've got third grade as well.
"It will be all three grades for all four grades with a different sponsor for each one."
She's confident other clubs will get on board to show their support with Hudson a regular on the sidelines.
"I'm pretty sure most cricket clubs know Hudson," Bec Hanigan said.
"He's here from that start to the end, picks up the cones, runs the water, and it's a bit of an ongoing laugh so we picked the Ricky Stuart Foundation as they help educate people about inclusion support in schools and communities so no one is left out.
"I thought it was a really nice cause. They are really grateful and really keen to support it so hopefully they can win a few more games to make some real money."
After a perfect start to the season in first grade, Kooringal Colts stumbled to start the new year.
Despite a comfortable win over Lake Albert last week, batting will be a big focus for the side up against the Blues who came up short against unbeaten Wagga City.
"They (South Wagga) are a class team and you can never take them easy as even on their bad days they are hard to beat," Keenan Hanigan said. "We beat them in round two so we will get some confidence out of that but in saying that they had some players out and I think they'll have a couple of players to come back in this week.
"We have to make runs as we've bowled and fielded well all year. Our Achilles heel is definitely our batting so we just have to be more consistent with that."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
