A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle, stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods and making multiple transactions with a stolen credit card has vowed to fight the charges levelled against him.
Ashmont man Luke Bamblett, 25, faced Wagga Local Court yesterday charged with multiple offences following an investigation into an alleged crime spree across Wagga.
Bamblett pleaded not guilty to 12 charges, including four counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, three counts relating to joyriding, two counts of larceny and one of driving without a licence.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A woman has also been charged with property and fraud-related offences.
Police began an investigation after reports of thefts from motor vehicles, as well as the alleged theft of a Mazda CX5, in Gobbagombalin on Sunday evening.
The stolen vehicle was later found burnt out on Roach Road at Moorong about 12.40pm the following day.
Following inquiries, police attended a unit on Marshall Street in Ashmont about 11am on Tuesday and arrested Bamblett.
Bamblett was also subject to a Firearms Prohibition Order and during a search of the unit, police seized ammunition, clothing relevant to the investigation, a passport and jewellery - believed to have been stolen - as well as logbooks belonging to an allegedly stolen vehicle.
Police allege property from a vehicle reported stolen from Ashmont on Friday was also found.
A short time later, police attended a neighbouring property where they arrested a 38-year-old woman, who police allege was also in possession of stolen property.
Both were taken to Wagga police station, where the man was charged with 12 offences, including five counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, two counts of being carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, two counts of larceny, two counts of being carried in a stolen conveyance, and one count each of driving a stolen conveyance and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
Police allege that credit cards were stolen from the vehicles and used at multiple service stations and businesses in the Wagga area over the following days.
Police allege Bamblett stole thousands of dollars worth of property including an iPhone 12, handbags and jewellery during the crime spree, and that he also made multiple transactions on a stolen credit card.
Police also allege Bamblett drove a grey Suzuki Swift without consent of the owner in the early hours of Monday morning.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd granted Bamblett bail on very rigid conditions, including that he lives at a Griffith residence.
"You need to comply with [the] bail conditions really strictly," Magistrate Halburd said. Bamblett is due to return to Wagga Local Court on March 14.
The woman was charged with four counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception and one count of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
She was granted conditional bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on April 12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.