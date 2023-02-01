Excitement is building ahead of Friday's first round of the new Southern NSW Womens League season with the competition launch being held on Wednesday at the Rules Club.
Two new clubs are fielding teams for the first time this season with Temora and Wagga Tigers joining the competition meaning 14 teams will contest for this year's premiership.
Sam Turner has taken over the coaching duties of Marrar for this season with him looking forward to the Bombers clash on Friday night against Narrandera.
"I'm really looking forward to it," Turner said.
"We've been training since December, so just looking forward to taking what we've been learning out onto the actual playing field.
"The skill level has been improving with a lot more numbers this year, we've been getting a lot more there so you can do bigger drills."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Marrar is competing in pool B this season with Turner not having too many expectations heading into the season.
"It's just such an unknown," he said.
"We haven't played half of the teams so we don't know what they are like.
"We won two games last year so maybe we can win three this year."
Turner's comments are echoed by captain Caitlin Kelly who said her side is looking forward to getting the season started.
"We are keen," Kelly said.
"We have got really good numbers, so training has been a lot more enjoyable.
"Last year half of us couldn't even catch or kick and now this year we are putting all of that into drills that everyone actually enjoys doing now."
Their Eagles opponents on Friday night are just as excited with Narrandera player Lucy Litchfield looking forward to playing the Bombers on their home deck.
"We are very keen to get it going," Litchfield said.
"It's in Narrandera which is good and we've got a few home games this season."
The Eagles have also been having good numbers at pre-season training with Litchfield saying they are getting the majority of their 25-strong squad there most nights.
"Our numbers have been good," she said.
"We've been training two to three times a week and nearly getting our full squad there every time."
Litchfield also said there wasn't too many expectations for the side this season while she expects young teammate and Giants Academy member Elle Hall to be one to watch.
Charles Sturt University may have the bye this Friday but there is still plenty of excitement at the start of a new season for Bushsows coach Sam Barrow.
"Our numbers have been up and down at the moment," Barrow said.
"Obviously uni isn't back so we are having some training's with lower numbers, but we know the interest is there though which is good.
"The girls are really keen that have been around and the ones who aren't back yet have still been trying to get some running and training in.
"We are really looking forward to the season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.